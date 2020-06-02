Héctor Suárez: ‘What do you do when your heart is so broken?’, Your son says goodbye with a letter | Instagram photo

‘I will need to see you, hear you, feel you, touch you, hug you, kiss you’ …

‘What do you do when your heart is broken like this?’ It is the question of a heartbroken son, who loved his father until the last moment. Héctor Suárez, a great actor, comedian, but also a great human being left. This is confirmed by each of their loved ones. However, Héctor Suárez Gomís, is destroyed, he says goodbye with a letter.

Héctor Suárez’s son opened his heart, he was vulnerable, like when you lose a piece of you and you don’t know what to do. Thus, with a broken soul and eyes tired from crying. And it is that nobody prepares you for a goodbye, it does not matter if the person is already older or has gone through strong illnesses, in any case you feel that they rip out your heart.

Héctor Suárez Gomís destroyed by the departure of his father

And it is just a couple of hours since he left and he already missed him, he has no idea how he will tell his little son, Pablo, that his grandfather will no longer be able to play with him. He does not know how he will do from now on to talk to the deceased actor, every time he feels like sending him a message … he will have to learn.

So he wrote it:

This will be the first of many letters of mine that you will no longer read.

I am totally broken and a great pain invades me.

Only a few hours have passed and for now, what I miss the most; it’s your smell.

As a child when you hugged me, your scent lingered on me for hours. In addition to feeling security and all your love, always, in each hug; I felt protected when I smelled you.

When you said good night, good morning, in our greetings and our goodbyes; Besides hugging you and kissing you, I loved smelling you.

Five years ago it was the first operation and I remember that when they came for you to take you to the operating room, a terrible fear invaded me because there was the possibility of not seeing you again and when I hugged you, I took a deep breath so that smell never left me. .. my dad’s smell!

In total there were 15 operations and in the 15, I did exactly the same: before they took you to the operating room, I would kiss you, hug you and breathe very deeply to keep your scent … and today I said goodbye to you to forever; I did it one last time. What do you do when your heart is so broken? Cry? I haven’t stopped doing it! What is done when your hero has ceased to exist? What am I going to do tomorrow when I want to send you a written message or a voice message?

How do I explain to Pablo that he will never see his grandfather play again? What is Ximena going to do with this commission that she will never be able to give you? How can I stop feeling so much pain?

Exactly a year ago you were in the hospital, they were going to remove your left kidney and I dialed you on your cell phone to tell you not to miss the Andy Ruiz fight that I had just seen live.

To friends, colleagues and all the media: With deep pain, we want to share with you the death of Héctor Suárez Hernández. The Suárez family, we ask that you please understand this moment of great sadness that we are experiencing and we also hope that you can respect our mourning. For us, the father, the grandfather, the brother, the husband, and not the public figure that deserves all the recognition of the artistic family and the media, are leaving. Give us the opportunity to process this duel and in a few days we can talk with you. Thank you! Rest in peace, Héctor Suárez. Sincerely, Your widow, Zara Calderón. Her children: Héctor Suárez Gomís, Julieta Suárez Gomís, Rodrigo Suárez Calderón and Isabella Suárez Calderón. Her grandchildren: Paula Suárez Gomís, Ximena Suárez Palacio and Pablo Suárez Quiroz. A shared post by Héctor Suárez Gomís (@pelongomis) on Jun 2, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. PDT

You remember? You just left forever and we are already talking about boxing!

So it will be from now on, I will talk to you and you will answer me in my mind. I don’t know how long it takes to adapt to our new way of communicating, but I will do it every day and at all hours.

I will need to see you, hear you, feel you, touch you, hug you, kiss you and what I miss the most right now; is not being able to smell you. Thanks for being my dad!

