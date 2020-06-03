On June 2, 2020, the death of Héctor Suárez, one of the greatest Mexican actors and comedians, was reported at the age of 81. The cause of his death is not yet reported, but the news was confirmed by media such as Reforma through information from his family, specifically his son Héctor Suárez Gomís, who, through his Twitter account, wrote the following in a statement :

“The Suárez family, we ask you to please understand this moment of great sadness that we are experiencing and we also hope that they can respect our grief. For us, the father, the grandfather, the brother, the husband, and not the public figure that deserves all the recognition of the artistic family and the media, are leaving. Give us the opportunity to process this duel and in a few days we can talk with you. Thank you! Rest in peace, Héctor Suárez“

To friends, colleagues and all the media: With deep pain, we want to compa… https://t.co/q0X8MKl7Kj – Héctor Suárez Gomís (@PelonGomis) June 2, 2020

Héctor Suárez is considered one of the greatest actors of his generation and on Mexican television for the enormous number of characters he played in his career in almost 60 years. He appeared in movies, soap operas, sitcoms, plays, and spanned all known genres – from comedy to drama in productions like What Color is the Wind from 1973 or one of his latest comedy movies, Father’s Menta of 2019.

Héctor Suárez was the protagonist of What’s wrong with us ?, a humorous program that was not only broadcast in Mexico, but in several Latin American countries. It was in this program that he developed countless characters who made strong social and political criticism in zero subtle ways. Among the most popular were El Negro Tomás, Flanagan, El No hay, Don Pepe, Atl., San Pancho, Tránsito Pérez, El thousand usos, El Tirantes, Don Rigoletto, Goyo, El Detsroyer, among others.

@ hectorsuarezoficial pic.twitter.com/Wla2Jtc9M4 – Hector Suarez (@HectorSuarezTV) May 3, 2020

Héctor Suárez started at the Carlos Ancira Classic Theater where adaptations of universal works and authors of the size of Franz Kafka and William Shakespeare. It was here where he worked with great figures of national and Latin American artistic life such as Alejandro Jodorowsky in the direction of one of these works. In a Twitter post, Héctor Suárez wrote to the filmmaker: “I remember you with much affection and gratitude for your teachings. You planted discipline, rigor and excellence in me.”

