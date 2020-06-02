Don Héctor Suárez passed away at 81, the beloved comedian with an impeccable, unstoppable and incomparable trajectory. “data-reactid =” 23 “>BY | Ericka Rodríguez-. The entertainment world is mourning the death of Don Héctor Suárez passed away at 81, the beloved comedian with an impeccable, unstoppable and unequaled career.

loyalty to your convictions and integrity. “data-reactid =” 24 “> In 1960 he started and only death stopped him, even in days gone by he had opened his account on TikTok to continue in force among the new generations. But in the life of the first histrion there was a common denominator, respect as such, loyalty to their convictions and integrity.

Suárez Hernández said in 2013. “data-reactid =” 27 “> Héctor Suárez fought against injustices and said no to projects where his way of working was run over.“ A legend has become of me and a fame that has hurt me (on Televisa ), it has hurt me, for having been brave and saying what I think … I don’t like ñoña comedy, joke for joke, simpleton. I like comedy in depth, saying something important through comedy “Said Suárez Hernández in 2013.

for a fight he had with the director of the company, Emilio Azcárraga Jean. Suarez did not allow “me to be offended and that took 12 years and my son, who neither owed nor feared it, was taken out of a program. I have always defended myself, and I will do it all my life, I will not allow anyone to step on me, I have never allowed it in my life. “” Data-reactid = “28”> And if there was an event where you tried to leave it Badly stopped but who fought because his image was not dirty was when Televisa vetoed him.In 2015 he narrated what had happened 12 years ago when his image was blocked due to a fight he had with the director of the company, Emilio Azcárraga Jean. He allowed “me to be offended and that took 12 years and my son, who neither owed nor feared it, was taken out of a program. I have always defended myself, and I will do it all my life, I will not allow him to step on me nobody, I have never allowed it in my life. ”

Given the facts, Héctor wrote a letter claiming to Azcárraga why “the taste of the people has been prostituted, has been denigrated, has been distorted what is an actor, what is a comedian. And he added that since he was already 70 years old he was seen as an “old reverend, for Televisa I am already an old, old person, it doesn’t work anymore”.

And he also claimed the television, which for many years was a monopoly, what they least cared about was that their collaborators were actors, that’s why the young people who start do not worry about studying, “as long as they have nice tits and nice ass, and nice children, and the more assholes they are, the better … the more stupid, the more retrograde, because it is better, to be able to mold them, handle them. “” data-reactid = “32”> And he also claimed the television station, which for many years was a monopoly, that what they least cared about was that their collaborators were actors, that’s why the young people who start do not worry about studying, “as long as they have nice tits and a nice little ass, and pretty children, and the more assholes they are, the better… the more stupid, more retrograde, because it is better, to be able to mold them, handle them ”.

Before the discussion for not being able to say and do what he thought but to work under an established script with simple comedy, Héctor Suárez said goodbye in 1999 to the San Ángel television station. “That is why I preferred to leave Televisa, if they do not let me do what I think the public likes, and since I consider the public to be very intelligent, I cannot underestimate it, I have to give them intelligent and thoughtful things, analytical to confront them, to think, to analyze, to use their rights. ”

exploded in January 2018 when he recalled that there were people who criticized him for “speaking ill of the company that had fed him”. “data-reactid =” 34 “>“ I received a salary for my work and Televisa grew up with my work with ‘What What happens to us? ‘, after making the ñoña television they were doing, I delivered an intelligent, competitive, analytical television, but I didn’t win, they didn’t give me the money… I went to give Televisa a dignity, a place and a height ” , exploded in January 2018 when he recalled that there were people who criticized him for “speaking ill of the company that had fed him.”

Héctor Suárez asked the magazine Proceso to make the letter public where he complained to Azcárraga that in the ‘Mexico Initiative’ broadcast he was blamed for rebellion, for being a difficult and conflictive actor, unfairly, and after sending the letter and not receiving a response, he went to the media in 2011. “data-reactid = “36”> But the battle in which he wanted to stop his way of doing comedy had a later episode and Don Héctor Suárez asked the magazine Proceso to make public the letter where he asked Azcárraga that in the broadcast ‘Initiative Mexico’ He was blamed for rebellion, for being a difficult and conflictive actor, unfairly, and after sending the letter and not receiving a response, he went to the media in 2011.

This was particularly addressed to the brothers Santiago and Rubén Galindo, who removed him from ‘Chloroform’, where he gave life to an ex-boxer. “data-reactid =” 37 “> After Don Héctor was offered to participate in this project as a collaborator, although in the end they demanded to leave his other source of Income on Estrella TV, everything fell apart. “With a lack of respect for my work as a creator and raising the flag of morality, they censored and decided what the public should see and what they should not see, always clumsily mutilating, Inconsideration and a total ignorance of the genre and without participating in it ”, this was particularly addressed to the brothers Santiago and Rubén Galindo, who took him out of ‘Chloroform’, where he gave life to an ex-boxer.

Suárez reproached Azcárraga again: “Do you expect another twelve years of veto? Will they extend their measures to my family as they did unjustly to my son Héctor Suárez Gomís, who without duty or fear was also ‘punished’ and vetoed? Tell them that if they already “punished” me again, not calling me at your company to work, at least give me my rest … right? Do you have the value… or is it worth it? ”, Stating that they only wanted to pay you a few weeks of work.

Don Héctor Suárez gave Televisa many successes, recognition and money and although they never valued him, the doors were always opened in other companies to demonstrate his great talent. His death is an irreparable loss in shows in Mexico.

