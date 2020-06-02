Hector Suárez, renowned Mexican actor and comedian, died at the age of 81. This was announced by his son through a message on his Instagram account in which he asked for understanding and respect for his family at this time.

“To friends, colleagues and all the media: With deep pain, we want to share with you the death of Héctor Suárez Hernández ”, Héctor Suárez Gomís wrote when announcing the sad news.

“The Suarez family, we ask that please understand this moment of great sadness that we are living and we also hope that they can respect our mourning. ”he added in the text.

The son of the outstanding artist also specified that “for us the father, the grandfather, the brother, the husband and not the public figure that deserves all the recognition of the artistic family and the media. “

“Give us an opportunity to process this duel and in a few days we will be able to talk with you. Thank you! Rest in peace, Héctor Suárez. ”, The statement that is signed by the widow, the four children and the three grandchildren of Hector Suárez ends.

In his message, Héctor Suárez Gomís did not elaborate on the cause of his father’s death, who for several years had presented serious health problems related to cancer.

In September 2015, he was detected bladder cancer. As a result of this disease, he became anemic, and took his family members to require blood donors.

In four years the comedian underwent more than ten operations and in 2019 they had to remove his bladder and prostate; but it is September of that year, his family reported that he was free of the disease.

A GREAT COMEDY IN MEXICO

Héctor Suárez was born in Mexico City on October 21, 1938 and during his career as an actor and comedian he starred in classic titles of shows in Mexico such as “Lagunilla, mi Barrio” and “El Mil Usos”; in addition to participate in novels such as “The right to be born”, “Bridal Veil” and “Land of passions”.

Made history on Televisa thanks to the program “What’s happening to us?” and years later he enjoyed great popularity with “La Cosa” and “La Cosa en Familia”. Some of her most remembered characters are “No Hay”, “Doña Zoyla”, “Tomás” and “El Flanagan”

In a 2017 interview, he assured that he did not consider himself a comedian, but an actor. “I’ve never considered myself comical, they tell me, it doesn’t bother me, I swear, it doesn’t matter to me, but I am an actor, prepared for school “, he assured.

Just a few weeks ago, he had released his TikTok account, where he shared funny videos of his emblematic characters and others in which even his children appeared.

