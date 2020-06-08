.

Héctor Suárez

It has been less than a week since the renowned Héctor Suárez died, and although the legendary Mexican actor claimed not to be afraid of death, after fighting a tough battle against cancer, which afflicted him since 2015, he did say he had a reason for weight that made him want to live many more years.

Despite being 81 years old, the star of programs such as “La casa de la risa” and “Qué pasa” had a daughter of just 8 years old: Isabella, the result of her relationship with Zara Calderón, who announced her pregnancy when she was 42 and the actor was 72.

“I wish I could have life to see it grow,” said the Aztec artist recently, who in dialogue with TVyNovelas magazine confessed that despite his advanced age, he tried to be that father present and ready to play at all times with his daughter.

“Yes, I play with her at the beauty salon, I paint her nails, which is to play with a girl. I also did it with my son Rodrigo, who is now 20 years old, I played with him everything, I am a very dedicated father to his children and their house, ”he said last year.

In dialogue with that same publication, Suárez revealed what the news was like to know that with more than 70 years he would become a father and give a brother to his son Rodrigo, the result of his union with his last wife and his other two older children, product of his marriage to Pepita Gomis.

“The girl surprised us, we did not expect her; When my wife told me she was pregnant, I replied: Don’t tell me that, my love! See how old I am ”, confessed in that interview the also actor of“ Dame Chocolate ”.

And when asked about the possibility of having another child, he said: “It would be irresponsible to have, at the age of 80, another son. It doesn’t work, because it wouldn’t be fair. I am not going to live the years that you need, although for my baby I have already programmed myself, I want to see her young, about 18 years old and I will wait for her. I am going to die of orchitis; that is to say, I am going to die until the hue swells… ”.

In addition to the photos of Isabella that his wife Zara constantly shared on social networks, a widow of Suárez also hung one to say goodbye to the father of her two children and to the love of her life, with whom she was more than 22 years old.

“I love you forever,” was the message with which Zara wanted to honor her husband.

The news of the death of Suárez was given by the son of the histrion of 81 years, Héctor Suárez Gomis.

View this post on Instagram To friends, colleagues and all the media: With deep pain, we want to share with you the death of Héctor Suárez Hernández. The Suárez family, we ask that you please understand this moment of great sadness that we are experiencing and we also hope that you can respect our mourning. For us, the father, the grandfather, the brother, the husband, and not the public figure that deserves all the recognition of the artistic family and the media, are leaving. Give us the opportunity to process this duel and in a few days we can talk with you. Thank you! Rest in peace, Héctor Suárez. Sincerely, Your widow, Zara Calderón. Her children: Héctor Suárez Gomís, Julieta Suárez Gomís, Rodrigo Suárez Calderón and Isabella Suárez Calderón. Her grandchildren: Paula Suárez Gomís, Ximena Suárez Palacio and Pablo Suárez Quiroz. A post shared by Héctor Suárez Gomís (@pelongomis) on Jun 2, 2020 at 6:00 am PDT

“To friends, colleagues and all the media: with deep pain, we want to share with you the death of Héctor Suárez Hernández”, said the protagonist of the series “Designer both sexes” on the social network, where he asked for privacy in the midst of mourning for the family.

“The Suárez family, we ask you to please understand this moment of great sadness that we are experiencing and we also hope that you can respect our mourning. For us, the father, the grandfather, the brother, the husband, and not the public figure that deserves all the recognition of the artistic family and the media, are leaving. Give us the opportunity to process this duel and in a few days we will be able to talk with you. ”

View this post on Instagram My sister, Pablo, my dad and I. ¿Quéééééééééé? Oh shit… Well, isn’t it normal to bring 45 years to your younger sister? No? Good, but what does happen in almost all families is that the father takes 73 years to his youngest daughter, right? Neither? Oooooohhh what the fuck! So how is the exemplary family “model”? I always thought that an exemplary family is one in which everyone loves, accepts, respects, helps each other, is honored, protects themselves, laughs, embraces, gets angry and then apologizes. In my family there have been lawsuits, distancing, but always, really always; the great love we have for each other has prevailed, and the person responsible for ensuring that we all know how to love and that we know how to respect the individuality of each one; He is my dad… I know that much of our life has been a little public and I know that makes many people believe that they know EVERYTHING about our private lives and no, it will never be like that. A few years ago I decided to open a large part of my private life to social networks and in them I have introduced my children, my father, my mother, my brothers and without any “shame” I have let them know my emotions, my feelings and my somewhat “different” way of thinking. Some will agree, others will not and I love reading different ways of thinking. When someone tries to play smart I confront him until he decides to walk away or block me. One of my main characteristics is to say things as they are and that will always be the case. That is why, today I really want to say that I am fascinated by my family as it is and I deeply admire and love that 81-year-old warrior whom I have called for almost 52 years: Dad! Thanks daddy for this crazy family we have. I LOVE YOU! A post shared by Héctor Suárez Gomís (@pelongomis) on May 30, 2020 at 10:46 pm PDT

Suárez Gomis also dedicated heartfelt words in honor of his father on his Instagram, where he noted that the actor from Tierra de pasiones was given to his daughter Isabela.

“Well, it is not normal to take 45 years to your younger sister? No? Good, but what does happen in almost all families is that the father takes 73 years to his youngest daughter, right? Neither? Oooooohhh what the chin…. So how is the exemplary family “model”? “Said the actor.