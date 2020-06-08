As part of the messages that the actor Héctor Suárez Gomís has shared in tribute to his father, the actor Héctor Suárez, who died at the age of 81 on June 1, narrated the oldest memory he has of him, the moment he He saw for the first time on the big screen and how, from him, he learned integrity and honesty, as well as love for his profession.

“The oldest memory I have of the two together is about 47 years ago. We were at the cinema, we ate a gourd between the two of us, the lights went out, he sat me on his legs and the movie started. No, it was not ‘Pinocchio’, ‘Dumbo’ or ‘Los Aristogatos’; Those came later, ”said Gomís on social networks, where he published several photographs next to his father.

The actor added that, the moment he saw his dad reflected on the screen, he understood that he was special and unique, since no one in the audience managed to be in two places at the same time: “My dad caused me to fall in love with my profession . He always told me ‘champion’, ”explained the son of the histrion, who explained that he received a“ I love you ”every day, even if it was by message, from his father.

“He taught me to be a warrior by his example, not to leave anyone. The integrity and honesty in me are his fault. There is something I don’t know how I am going to thank him for: He taught me to laugh! Laughter in our relationship was always very important. We saw everything, absolutely everything through humor, “he added.

Suárez Gomís expressed that in the last talks he had with Héctor Suárez, he thanked him for teaching him how to be a father and defined his children Ximena and Pablo as the most important inheritance he could receive: “One day, between my childhood and my adolescence He asked me to listen very carefully and he said very firmly: “Hear me well, you bastard. In this life you always have to be grateful- ”, a teaching that he needed, he has never forgotten.

See this post on Instagram I steal a minute from your Sunday. The oldest memory I have of the two of us together is about 47 years ago. We were at the cinema, we ate a gullet between the two of us, the lights went out, I sat on his legs and the movie started. No, it wasn’t Pinocchio, Dumbo, or the Aristocats; those came later. While I ate what was left of my throat, my dad appeared on that giant screen. Yes, my dad had taken me to see a movie of his! I will never forget what for me was the greatest magic trick ever! How could it be here and there, there and here. I remember that he explained something to my ear that I did not understand at the time. That day I knew that my dad was special and seeing that no other person in the audience managed to be in two places at the same time, I understood that my dad was unique. And yes, throughout my life I witnessed his greatness. My dad caused me to fall in love with my profession. He always called me champion. Every day he would say “I LOVE YOU” and if he didn’t tell me, he would write it to me on WhatsApp accompanied by emojis of hearts (several) and flowers (also several). He taught me to be a warrior by example, not to leave ANYONE. The integrity and honesty in me are his fault. There is something I do not know in which way I am going to thank him: HE TAUGHT ME TO LAUGH! Laughter in our relationship was always very important. Everything, absolutely everything we saw through humor. In one of our last talks, I thanked him for teaching me how to be a dad. I kiss my Ximena and Pablo, I say “I love you” all day, I respect their individuality, I want them to be better than me in everything, they are my pride, my engine, my whole life … and that is his grandfather’s most important inheritance. One day, between my childhood and adolescence, he asked me to listen very carefully and he said very firmly: -Hear me well, you bastard. In this life you always have to be grateful. Believe me I NEVER forgot. Daddy, thanks, thanks, thanks for being my dad! You can go on with your life. Ah, say “I LOVE YOU” to all who live in your heart. A shared post by Héctor Suárez Gomís (@pelongomis) on Jun 7, 2020 at 10:52 am PDT

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad