Héctor Suárez Gomis remembers his father one year after his death – El Sol de México

On May 24, 2020, Hector Suárez Gomís received a phone call from his father, who told him that he was fed up with everything, and just wanted to “go to bed and not go out.” Noticing the tone of his voice, he knew that the moment his dad leaned back, it would be to not get up anymore.

To try to reassure him, she suggested relaxing, putting on a movie of The Fat and Skinny that she had mailed to him a few days ago, and not thinking about anything else. When he hung up the phone, he went online to search for the first available flight to Mexico City, because something inside him told him that this would be the last time he would see him alive.

➡️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

“The last time I saw him was on Friday, May 29, I was alone with him in his room, he was holding his hands. I was talking to him, suddenly he woke up, he sat down, conscious, perfect. When he saw me, his face turned It transformed him with joy. I hugged him and said, “If you were waiting for me, don’t worry, I’m here, I’m here, I love you with all my soul and I’m at peace.” We hugged for three minutes, and then I gave him a little water “, the actor spoke to The Sun of Mexico.

Four days later, on June 2, 2020, he woke up with the news that his father had passed away at dawn. The following days passed between tears and good memories of the life of Don Héctor Suárez, whom he describes as a deeply loving, sweet and talented man.

And it is that during his 81 years of life, he participated in more than 50 films, around 30 television productions and plays, some of them alongside El pelón Gomís, and even triumphed in Tik Tok (where he exceeded five million plays) a few months before dying.

For this reason, your son believes that he lacked nothing to do, and his legacy will remain for many generations. “He did it all, he lived fully for better or for worse, with his mistakes, his great successes, between failures and great successes. In his 81 years he did everything.”

Faithful believer that tributes are made in life, the actor is satisfied with the expressions of affection that his father received from the public. Although he recalled that critics did not recognize him until after his death, he noted that fans never stopped applauding his talent.

“We met on February 29 when he came to Miami, and he told me that he no longer wanted to work, and he was going to dedicate himself to doing his lectures that I was writing to him. As I did not see him sad, the next day he had a call on Telemundo , and I took him and Pablo (his son), I wanted them to see that he was fine.

“In Miami they have offices in all the Latin American countries, and everyone went down to queue to take pictures with him, to say nice things to him, or ask for an autograph. That gave him great pleasure, it made him very happy. I said:” That what happened to you (the cancer he suffered) did not kill you, yes, you have a probe connected to your kidney, but that does not matter “”.

To continue spreading his legacy, Héctor presents the book Gracias papa, where he narrates anecdotes about the actor, his friendship with Cantinflas, his relationship with his grandmother (who was a great example for Héctor Suárez as he grew up), and some details of how he personally lived the days after his father’s death.