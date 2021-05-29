Héctor Suárez Gomís presents a book in honor of his father

“My dad is not the fucking alchemist or the monk who sold his Ferrari, he is a ‘wey’ (man) who had a shitload (many) of demons but who always sought to defeat them, I do not mythologize him, but humanize him,” he explained to Efe Suárez Gomís.

A book that walks between the biography and the novel, written from the love of a son for his father and in which the more “philosophical, human, full of love” side is shown. “The teachings of a teacher to his disciple” could be the synthesis, said the actor and writer.

In a natural way, he fled from mythification or from making an allegory to this icon of Mexican comedy and recounted different moments that marked his life in which the protagonists are father and son but also the grandmother of the first, who was a figure for him. very relevant.

Hector Suárez Gomís and Héctor Suárez. (Instagram / Héctor Suárez Gomís)

Travels, intimate moments and until the moment when Suárez (Mexico City, 1938-2020) met Mario Moreno “Cantinflas” in Madrid -something that marked him forever- permeate this book with trust and tenderness, along with precision astonishing detail of the recollections the author told are due to his asperger condition.

“He always talked about his grandmother who raised him and educated him. His grandmother is important and I told his story with her: everything he told me and I also knew her, it was important to know where he came from,” explained the author of “The bald head in his times of anger” (2009), and “The bald head of the rings” (2011).

The book also tells how Suárez leaves his architecture career and enters acting as a result of a coincidence through an ex-girlfriend of his brother who, after taking him to acting class, he never saw again.