Mexico City.- Héctor Suárez Gomis, he wrote to an emotional letter to his father, Héctor Suarez, who died this Tuesday morning at the age of 81.

On his Instagram account, actor Héctor Suárez Gomis shared an emotional letter to his father:

“This will be the first of many letters of mine that you will no longer read. I am totally broken and a great pain invades me. It’s only been a few hours and at the moment, what I miss the most is your smell ”.

What do you do when your heart is so broken? Cry? I haven’t stopped doing it! What is done when your hero has ceased to exist?

The 59-year-old actor highlighted that his father’s scent gave him security and love, every time he hugged him he felt his scent and felt protected.

“When you said good night, good morning, in our greetings and our goodbyes; In addition to hugging you and kissing you, I loved smelling you. “

PHOTO: ARCHIVE / CUARTOSCURO.COM

In turn, he recalled when his father underwent surgery the first time, five years ago, what he did before saying goodbye to his father was hug him, kiss him and keep his scent.

“Five years ago it was the first operation and I remember that when they came for you to take you to the operating room, a terrible fear invaded me because there was the possibility of never seeing you again and when I hugged you, I took a deep breath so that smell never left me. … My dad’s smell! “

The driver shared that during the 15 times that his father had an operation he did the same thing, save and remember its scent.

Suárez Gomis, expressed that today he did the same before saying goodbye to his father, keeping his scent:

“Today I said goodbye to you forever; I did it for the last time ”

The driver concluded his letter by expressing that every day he will communicate with his father through the mind, “I will need to see you, hear you, feel you, touch you, hug you, kiss you and what I miss the most right now; is not being able to smell you. Thanks for being my dad! ”

npq

