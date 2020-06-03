deceased father Héctor Suárez. “data-reactid =” 12 “> MEXICO CITY, June 2 (EL UNIVERSAL) .- Héctor Suárez Gomís shared a first letter addressed to his deceased father Héctor Suárez.

In the emotional text, which is accompanied by a photograph of both, Gomís asks: “What do you do when you have such a broken heart? Cry? I haven’t stopped doing it! What do you do when your hero has stopped What am I going to do tomorrow when I want to send you a written or a voice message? “

The actor confesses that one of the things he will miss most about his dad is his smell, in addition to the talks, hugs, advice and company.

Gomís remembers that five years ago it was the first of 15 operations that his father underwent, and in each of them he was very afraid of not seeing him again; Today that fear is real, so, he relates, a few hours after losing it, he already misses it.

“I will need to see you, hear you, feel you, touch you, hug you, kiss you and what I miss the most right now is not being able to smell you. Thanks for being my dad!”

The letter reads:

This will be the first of many letters of mine that you will no longer read. I am totally broken and a great pain invades me. Only a few hours have passed and for now, what I miss the most; it’s your smell.

As a child when you hugged me, your scent lingered on me for hours. In addition to feeling security and all your love, always, in each hug; I felt protected when I smelled you.

When you said good night, good morning, in our greetings and our goodbyes; Besides hugging you and kissing you, I loved smelling you.

Five years ago it was the first operation and I remember that when they came for you to take you to the operating room, a terrible fear invaded me because there was the possibility of not seeing you again and when I hugged you, I took a deep breath so that smell never left me. .. The smell of my dad !.

In total there were 15 operations and in the 15, I did exactly the same: before they took you to the operating room, I would kiss you, hug you and breathe very deeply to keep your scent … and today I said goodbye to you to forever; I did it one last time. What do you do when your heart is so broken? Cry? I haven’t stopped doing it! What is done when your hero has ceased to exist? What am I going to do tomorrow when I want to send you a written message or a voice message?

How do I explain to Pablo that he will never see his grandfather play again? What is Ximena going to do with this commission that she will never be able to give you? How can I stop feeling so much pain?

Exactly a year ago you were in the hospital, they were going to remove your left kidney and I dialed you on your cell phone to tell you not to miss the Andy Ruiz fight that I had just seen live.

You remember? You just left forever and we are already talking about boxing !.

So it will be from now on, I will talk to you and you will answer me in my mind. I don’t know how long it takes to adapt to our new way of communicating, but I will do it every day and at all hours.

I will need to see you, hear you, feel you, touch you, hug you, kiss you and what I miss the most right now; is not being able to smell you. Thanks for being my dad!

