It was revealed that the actor and comedian Héctor Suárez could be infected with coronavirus.

The foregoing arose after an interview on the program “Venga la Alegría” where the actor’s brother Gustavo Suárez reported that he remains hospitalized.

Likewise, he also reported on the rumors they unleashed about his brother’s health, Héctor Suárez after the version emerged that he had allegedly been infected by Covid-19.

Definitely not, I wouldn’t be with him. If he or I were infected, we would not be together, including his wife. He has no such problem, “he said.

Gustavo, who is a doctor by profession, explained that both he and the rest of the actor’s family are worried By this situation.

Regarding the results that he reported, they have been practiced to Héctor Suarez (his brother), Gustavo specified that the comedian has undergone a series of studies routine that include biometrics, aquics, tomography, however everything has turned out negative.

We are waiting for results with the aim of if something comes out, check it and go into treatment. I hope nothing is going to come out, we don’t see anything going to come out, “he said.

Similarly, he reiterated that a visit to Héctor Suárez would be impossible at this time due to the latent threat that exists regarding the virus.

The foregoing arose from various rumors particularly scattered on social networks after hearing the news that the actor was interned in the hospital

To be very clear, there is nothing, so that they will not say that they have a coronavirus and it is infected, none of that, said the brother of the histrion.

On the other hand, he assured that Héctor Suárez Gomis, the comedian’s son, has not come to visit him at the hospital. “He has no object, let alone come to contaminate or catch it,” he said during an interview for Ventaneando.

