Aristophanes said that there is no better way to portray a people than comedy. Héctor Suárez knew this when, at almost 10 years old, he saw comedian Jesús Martínez Palillo, the unforgiving father of Mexican political satire, being expelled from a tent.

– “Why did they take him out?” Asked little Héctor to his Uncle Pancho, with whom he worked in a tailor shop.

– “For walking around telling the truth,” he replied.

That moment was crucial for Héctor Suárez, who died yesterday at the age of 81 in Mexico City, his home, which gave him as many stories as it gave him to have a catalog of endearing characters from cinema, theater and television, from the drunken doctor or the alburero taquero to the corrupt politician and the fifí lady, through violent punk and rogue black.

“Héctor Suárez is an excellent reflection of the middle class of this country. He is the Mexican who can turn up and criticize the rich and turn down and criticize the poor, always through a neighborhood humor that came naturally to him and that was precisely why he managed masterfully, ”he says in an interview with El Sol de México Monero Trino, who also collaborates in this publishing house.

It is no coincidence that Héctor Suárez was an incisive and visceral comedian. His political parodies transcended the stage and the cameras to embed himself in the popular imagination. And this is because, that encounter with Palillo Martínez in the late 1940s, not only shaped him as an artist, but as a person. In all his interviews he showed himself as he was: a funny man, yes, but also as an angry citizen and concerned about the great historical burden of Mexico: corruption.

“I think one of his great qualities was freedom. He always made fun of what he wanted. Having made humor on television, during prime time, undoubtedly gave him incredible status as a comedian in town, ”observes Trino. “Because he not only did that great media humor that we saw in What Happens to Us? He also participated in great plays, such as when he played Hernán Cortés or did La pulga en la ear with Julissa.”

Héctor Suárez had acting in his blood. And this can be affirmed because the first time he stood on stage – according to what the actor told this reporter in 2017 – something extraordinary happened to him: he got a fever. “I remember how I was sweating. I was boiling. Something was going on inside me and I didn’t know what it was. I always took that moment as my birth as an actor. ”

That afternoon in 1958, a very young Héctor Suárez had entered a performance class by maestro Carlos Ancira as a listener. “I had nothing to do there, I studied architecture at the Poli, I don’t know why I dared to go up. It was a very instinctive thing. Suddenly I said to him: Master, I want to get on, I want to do your exercises. ‘ And there I learned that being an actor is like being a magician: in this profession there are many things that have no explanation, “recalled Suárez.

Contrary to what many believed, the (completely improvised) performance of Héctor Suárez dazzled Carlos Ancira, cousin of Jorge Negrete and who at that time was one of the greatest authorities of the national theater for being the heir to the teachings of Seki Sano and Enrique Ruelas. Thus, with that almost magical episode, the artistic career of Héctor Suárez began.

For Trino, the creator of What’s wrong with us? He understood very well that every joke hides a great truth. “Héctor’s comedy continues because the problems he did comedy for have not disappeared. Héctor understood very well that hypocritical Mexican who has wool and who treats the screwed up badly. He always knew that the simple, everyday characters are the ones that give the most material to make good humor, the one that is made from a quick boat, from breaks and rips ”.

CINEMA PA ‘LA RAZA

On the set of filming, Héctor Suárez arrived happy, respectful, smiling and waving and thanking all the members of the production who were present. This is how Fernando Rovzar, director of Mentada de padre, remembers it, the last film that the comedian filmed before his death yesterday at the age of 81.

His presence could well become a master class. “Many of the reflections on the influencing factor that radio has in society ended in the film. We took it out largely because of conversations with him. Héctor Suárez was a person who never kept advice or comment. If you wanted to listen, you could have a chair, it gave you a master’s degree in life. “

Mentada de padre was one of the more than 90 movies the comedian filmed from the mid-1960s until now. The curse of gold, The joy of living and The invisible killer are some of the first titles that he made only in 1965. Rogelio A. González, Jaime Salvador and Julián Soler were some of the directors who brought him to the big screen in the late from the sixties.

But the successes came a short time later. First in national mechanics, with the direction of Luis Alcoriza, and the acting participation of Manolo Fábregas, Lucha Villa, Sara García and Alma Muriel in 1972, for which a year later he was nominated for the Ariel as Best Male Co-Acting.

From there would come Mexican Picardy, along with Vicente Fernández and Resortes, Como México no hay dos, again with the idol of Mexican music and Lagunilla, my neighborhood, in collaboration with Manolo Fábregas Lucha Villa, Leticia Perdigón and Queta Lavat.

It was in 1983 when he performed his role in The Thousand Uses, directed by Roberto G. Rivera and in which he plays Transito Pérez, a man who travels to the great Mexico City to seek luck, but ends up encountering the difficulties of the metropolis. This was a social criticism that portrays the lives of many peasants who find themselves in need of leaving their lands to go to the big city.

“Héctor Suárez was characterized by making a fundamental social criticism, a criticism of the authorities who do not always treat us as they should be,” says José Carlos Ruiz, who shared credits with him El mil usos, México, México ra ra ra and recently Soft Homeland.

“Although social criticism has always existed in the artistic medium, before it was only done by Don Catarino, Palillo, Roberto El Panzón Soto, in short, many actors who dedicated themselves to doing this. And Héctor is an heir to all of them, who got to do very well, to resolve with very popular, very creative characters. ”

Among the last projects that Héctor Suárez carried out, is his special participation in the third season of the Run coyote run series and his performances in El recluso, in which he participated in 2018.

.