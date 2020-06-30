Héctor Sandarti returns to Televisa with a new program | Instagram

Apparently things are finally going a little better for the Guatemalan host and comedian Héctor Sandarti, as he recently announced that returns to Televisa with a new program.

After his departure from the program « A new day » where he spent around two years, it seemed that things went wrong for the driver, because he left everything in Miami and returned to Mexico.

However, apparently it was a good idea, because after his arrival in Mexico, he will carry out a contest program that will take place on Televisa. It’s about the mexican version from the famous Minute to Win It.

In Spanish it is called Minuto para gana. In this new version, a VIP version where the contestants will be famous and very famous. They are contestants who are going to represent families, ”Sandarti announced in a live.

This was undoubtedly news that It was not expected, because he himself assured that it happened much earlier than he could have imagined.

In fact, he announced that the job proposal arrived just the same day that he said goodbye from the other morning show.

That same Friday, Televisa executives spoke with my agent to ask him what my contractual situation was because they were interested in me. ”

A great news that without a doubt made his departure more enjoyable of « A new day », because apparently Televisa did not know what happened but still wanted to have it back.

The following Monday, practically, I received a call from the producer to say: ‘It’s you. You are going to be the host of the new show on Sunday night on Televisa. A beautiful show, a very big show, very important for the network and we are happy that you will return. ‘”

But Héctor Sandarti confessed that the first offer they made was another project that could not be carried out due to the pandemic and will run until next year.

Hence, he was proposed to start a minute to win, so even though the other one could not be done, Televisa did want it with them.