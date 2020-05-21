The Telemundo morning, “A new day”.

Photo:

Telemundo / Telemundo

Two years after being officially announced as presenter of ‘A new day’, Héctor Sandarti is out of the morning show of Telemundo.

That dismissal or non-renewal of the contract has to do with the crisis that the media are suffering. As we told you a few days ago, the chain would not suffer mass layoffs. Sandarti’s departure would have to do with a change of strategy for ‘A New Day’ in search of raising the low ratings.

Among the changes that Telemundo’s morning show is undergoing, he now moved from the entertainment department to the news department, being in charge of it Patsy Loris, same executive as at the time, being in Univision, sought to make ‘Wake up America’ a more newsworthy show, moving ‘The Happiest Little House on Hispanic Television’ to a more modern studio.

Although in ‘Despierta América’ it worked the first days, they immediately had to find a middle point between news and entertainment to re-raise the ratings. Now the test is for ‘A New Day’.

As confirmed by people who work within the show, at the production meeting this morning, all employees and talent were informed not only that Sandarti would no longer be part of the program, but also that the show will seek to be the face of the news and current day, so the humor and entertainment of the beloved presenter would not fit in this new stage.

Sandarti would have the opportunity to say goodbye to the public tomorrow Friday where, just as they did with Daniel Sarcos or Ana Maria Canseco, Marco Antonio Regil for example, they would prepare something special to close the two years with a flourish.

We contacted Telemundo to find out their reaction or official confirmation in this regard, but so far we have not received a response.

THIS IS HOW HÉCTOR SANDARTI CAME TO A A NEW DAY ’:

.