Héctor Sandarti surprises his followers again After being fired from Un Nuevo Día, the Guatemalan driver makes a drastic decision with his face “They say beauty hurts,” he said.

Once again, Héctor Sandarti surprises his followers, since after being fired from Telemundo’s Un Nuevo Día program, where he remained for two years, he makes a drastic decision with his face.

The Guatemalan driver shared a video on his official Instagram account that gives a lot to talk about, and that so far has more than 80,000 views.

“They say that beauty hurts … and it’s true !!! This is my farewell gift that my dear @doctorcampos gave me. I love you friend… and thanks for taking care of us so much !!! ”, expressed the Guatemalan driver.

In just under two minutes, Héctor Sandarti can be seen “suffering” with what Doctor Campos does to his face.

“Okay, family, I’m going to …”, at that moment, Héctor Sandarti can’t take the pain anymore and says “son of the freg …”: “I’m here with my dear friend Daniel Campos, who according to him wants to rejuvenate me”, To which Doctor Campos replied: “You are young inside, but I am going to make you a little younger outside too, so we are going there and they are going to see him in 15 days without any of those lines.”

Visibly sore on his face, Héctor Sandarti, who was fired from Telemundo’s Un Nuevo Día program in the last days of May, commented: “Now I understand why they say beauty hurts. They told me: “This is not going to hurt you, it is just a little thing”, but the truth is, I have to admit that I am very garish “.

Again, Héctor Sandarti launches an expression of pain and asks Doctor Campos: “Why don’t you go bite your butt … your grandmother?”, Which caused him a loud laugh.

“This is between joke and seriousness,” acknowledged Doctor Campos, who along with his collaborator, was very focused on his work.

At that moment, the Guatemalan driver asks his wife, Paulina Segura Nieto, to record his foot, since he has not stopped moving it, and then accept that nothing distracts him from the pain he is feeling at the time.

“Daniel Campos, I’m going to miss you,” said Héctor Sandarti, who continues to suffer with this aesthetic intervention on his face. Doctor Campos confessed to him, as a joke, that he is going to look for him wherever he is and that “this” (a syringe) is going to chase him, causing the laughter of those present.

On the verge of tears, Héctor Sandarti leans against Doctor Campos and asks him to “hug him at least”.

Some users reacted to this video: “I love when men take care of themselves”, “Hahaha, how funny, although for me, I didn’t need any of that”, “I’m glad you take care of yourself and you’re always in a good mood”, “Yes, beauty hurts and is very expensive”, “You are still beautiful, I love you, with much respect for his wife”, “You do not need any of that. Then you will look like a mannequin. “