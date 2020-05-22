Right now

After two years of joining the team of presenters of “Un Nuevo Día”, Guatemalan presenter Héctor Sandarti says goodbye to the morning show on Telemundo due to restructuring that the television network is implementing, according to information published exclusively by La Opinion.

“Sandarti’s departure would have to do with a change in strategy for ‘A New Day’ with the aim of raising the low ratings. Among the changes that Telemundo’s morning show is undergoing, he now moved from the entertainment department to the news department, being in charge of the same Patsy Loris, the same executive who at the time, being on Univision, sought to make ‘Wake up America’ a more newsworthy show, moving ‘The Happiest Little House on Hispanic Television’ to a more modern studio. ”the website reported.

For his part, Sandarti has not commented on the news that was released in the morning hours of this Thursday, May 21. However, his fans expressed their discontent with Telemundo through his official account on Instagram: “Why are you leaving? You are my favorite ”,“ Why are you leaving Telemundo? How sad “,” Why are you leaving Sandarti? It is not fair, first Daniel and now you “,” I do not want you to go Sandarti “,” The only one who gave life to the program after Daniel, I hope it is not true. You are very good”.

La Opinion contacted Telemundo and confirmed the news of the abrupt departure with the following press release: “Héctor Sandarti, co-host of‘ A New Day ’for the past two years, is leaving Telemundo’s award-winning morning show. We are very grateful for the dedication, charisma and great professionalism that he brought to the program, which we are sure will continue to bring him great success in his future projects. ”

In the month of May 2018, Sandarti formally joined the ranks of presenters of the Telemundo show “Un Nuevo Día”. From that moment, the Guatemalan star managed to conquer the Hispanic audience in the United States with his charisma, simplicity and humility.

According to La Opinion, Héctor Sandarti will bid farewell to the audience of “Un Nuevo Día” in an official farewell organized by the show’s production team, as happened with the departure of Venezuelan television presenter Daniel Sarcos.

