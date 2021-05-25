Héctor Salvador, the first Spaniard to go down to the Mariana Trench

“The submersible can go down to the maximum depth on our planet”

The aeronautical engineer Héctor Salvador has become the first Spaniard to go down to the Mariana Trench. This man from Lugo is director of operations for Triton Submarines and aboard a bathyscaphe that he himself helped design, he submerged no less than 10,706 meters to the Sirena abyss, the third deepest point on the planet, on April 18.

Question: How was that experience of going down to the depths?

Answer: What is really shocking is that we are no longer going down to the bottom of the sea, but to the deepest point that has been lowered on our planet. For the first time we have a vehicle that allows us to go down to any depth. With him I have descended to one of the bottoms of the Mariana Trench, at the bottom of the abyss of La Sirena, becoming the first Spaniard to reach this depth of 10,706 meters.

Q: It is impressive just listening to it. More than 10,000 meters!

A: When you think of 10,000 meters horizontally it is not that much, but vertically it is four and a half hours sinking at high speed, we start the dive at 100 meters per minute. At 300 meters the zone of influence of sunlight disappears, so we stay in the dark in the first three minutes of diving and you still have four and a half more hours to travel to the bottom. It is really overwhelming, you realize the monumental size of the ocean.

P: With these dimensions it seems difficult to describe it in words

A: Words cannot describe what it feels like. The bottom of the sea has always been an almost mythological place, inaccessible, inhospitable, and that ordinary citizens can go down and see it with their own eyes is really a huge step in the history of exploration of our planet. A step like the one that has not been done since the 16th century, when the naos appear that allow you to explore the surface of the oceans. Now we have the vehicle that allows us to explore under its surface without any limitation.

Q: Do you get to have a moment to enjoy yourself or are you too focused and busy?

A: Our mission was very complex, we had to locate a scientific module that was stuck at the bottom of the pit. You are very focused on the mission but once we complete the main objective we take 5 minutes to stop, reflect and realize that you have 11 km of water on your head, an external pressure of more than a ton for each square centimeter of the submersible. . You are impressed by the magnitude of the moment.

A: In my case it was for a fraction of a second when I started the descent that I thought, where has it put me? But you think that all the risk analysis and all the preparation had already been done in previous years. At the moment you put your life in the hands of the machine and you depend totally on it because we are in such a hostile environment that if something were directly wrong you would not even realize it, you would die instantly. When you realize this you relax and focus on the mission because you know you don’t have to worry anymore.

Q: You were directly involved in the design of the ship, weren’t you?

A: Yes, the project started 6 years ago with the construction of the vehicle. It is a great technological development, at that time we could go down to a thousand meters and now we can reach unlimited depths. We have designed a submersible that can go deeper than the maximum on our planet. Two years ago we did not know what the deepest point was. That is the second great challenge of the mission, mapping the trenches of the 5 oceans to determine the deepest point and this led to an immense variety of geographical discoveries of mountains, valleys and trenches that were not known. It is impressive to think that we have already baptized all the geographical features of Mars and on our planet we have two thirds that we still do not know because they are covered by sea.

Q: Do you feel that what you have done is something historic?

A: We still don’t realize the relevance of this. Like when the Wright brothers made the first flight, they were unaware that 100 years later people would routinely take flights. It is the first time that we have a vehicle that allows any scientist to go down to any point without special physical preparation. It is just the beginning of an era of discovery. In each dive we discover 4 or 5 new species. The more we do, the more we will get to know our planet. It will be momentous in the long run.

Q: A month has passed since that dive, what moment do you keep?

A: The most exciting moment is when the sonar picks up the signal from the bottom, turns on the spotlights and after four and a half hours in the most absolute darkness, a bleak, whitish horizon lights up and you see that it is the bottom of the Mariana Trench , an almost mythological point. And there begins four hours of exploration in which you know that whatever you observe you will be the first human being to see it, it is a very powerful sensation.

Q: What other uses does this type of technology have?

A: We do archaeological missions, recovery from air accidents … We can bring the expert down to observe the remains with his own eyes. In January 2020 we went down to the remains of the French submarine Minerve, which disappeared in 1968. See the wreckage field, investigate and clarify the causes of the accident … being able to do it not with a robot, but in person. In this case we went with the captain’s son, who was able to pay tribute to his father in person, that’s very powerful.