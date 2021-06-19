Héctor Parra is linked to the process for alleged abuse against his own daughter

On the afternoon of Friday, June 18, a judge determined in a hearing that Héctor Parra was linked to the process, This after being arrested last Tuesday after his daughter Alexa Parra pointed him out as her abuser.

This was confirmed by Alexa herself when she left the East Prison in Mexico City, saying that the authorities determined that the artist will continue his defense in prison.

“It remains linked to the process while more things are checked”, said Alexa accompanied by her mother, Ginny Hofmann, and her lawyers who also spoke to the media about it.

According to one of the defenders of the 18-year-old girl, the judge who handed down the sentence found enough elements to establish that the actor will continue in preventive detention for at least 45 more days.

“The period of complementary investigation is a month and a half. The link to the process means that the judge found sufficient merits to continue the investigation and so that the crime could continue to be credited, and so that at this moment it can be said that there is a probability that he committed it, ”explained Olivia Rubio.

On the other hand, Héctor’s lawyer assured that the actor’s involvement in the process is illegal and that it goes against his human rightsIn addition, he told the media that he will make the hearing public so that the alleged irregularities that were committed during the time in which Héctor was linked to the trial can be seen.

The actor and his defense may appeal the decision determined by the judge, they have a period of 3 days to revoke it and 15 days to protect themselves.