Héctor Parra is linked to a process for sexual abuse – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Héctor Parra, a television actor, was linked to proceedings for alleged sexual abuse against his daughter, as determined by the judge during today’s hearing; however, his lawyer will appeal the resolution and accused the authorities’ influence.

“The judge realized that the Public Ministry (MP) withheld the information, the expert opinions in psychology by the prosecution to find no correlation to the facts, which forces the judge to release the accused, but the judge lacked courage”, commented.

At a press conference, Héctor Parra’s lawyer assured that the actor’s involvement in the process is illegal and that it goes against his human rights.

The lawyer assured the media that he will make the hearing public so that the alleged irregularities that were committed during the time in which Héctor Parra was linked to the trial can be seen, that is, he will remain in prison.

“We are very calm”: Ginny Hoffman

Héctor Parra’s former partner, Ginny Hoffman, declared that they are very calm and that they have been difficult and distressing moments for her, but that they trust justice and have shown that there is no black hand or influence peddling.

“We are very calm, they have been difficult and anguished times, but God’s times are perfect, we trust justice and we are showing that there is no black hand or influence peddling.”

“It hurts me that he is going to go through a situation”

Ginny Hoffman denied that he had lied in the statements during the hearing where Héctor Parra was linked to the process and commented that it hurt that the actor was going to go through this situation of being in prison.

“I would never lie about this and when they tell me what happened, you say that you are showing what you are saying. It hurts me that he is going to go through a situation. He was a person with whom I lived very complicated things, very strong memories come, very strong psychological violence ”.

For her part, Alexa Parra said she was relaxed because justice was being done and that during the hearing she saw Héctor Parra on a screen, “but everyone chooses their battles.”

The statements of abuse against Héctor Parra

In an interview for an entertainment magazine, which recovered the program First hand, Ginny Hoffman denounced that the actor Héctor Parra behaved inappropriately with his daughter.

“That Héctor would go to the bathroom when my daughter bathed, that when my daughter stayed to sleep at home, he slept with the girl in her boxer shorts; that one day he saw this man indulge himself when my daughter slept in the same bed, and that he kept my daughter’s underwear with her underwear, he had sick attitudes ”, he pointed out.

