Héctor Parra, Ginny Hoffman’s ex, is arrested for alleged sexual abuse against his daughter

Hector Parra was detained by elements of the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX), due to alleged sexual abuse against his daughter.

Unofficially, sources within the Office of the Prosecutor reported that an arrest warrant was executed against him by FGJCDMX personnel after being accused of alleged sexual abuse against a minor.

Parra was arrested in the General Anaya neighborhood of Mexico City and transferred to a prison.

The CDMX Prosecutor’s Office apprehended actor Héctor Parra “for possible sexual abuse and corruption of a minor.” pic.twitter.com/6PUB5ZPK6t – Jorge Armando Rocha (@rochaperiodista) June 16, 2021

Last year Alexa, daughter of Parra and the also actress Ginny hoffman, told a magazine that she had been the victim of sexual abuse by her father as a child.

Some time later, both Alexa and Ginny published a video on social networks in which they said that the information published in the medium was true and that they would not give more interviews about it.

“Everything that was said in that publication is said by both of us. Nobody manipulated me. I have never been manipulated by my mother or absolutely anyone. I am not a public figure and as such I hope they respect it and that this issue is stopped as it has been touchedAlexa stated in the recording.

“It is the last time, the first and the last time that this statement is going to be given and I would like that if someone sees it and is going through something similar or I can help them with something, they can look for me personally or whatever, and I will be able to help them with whatever they need ”.

Parra said the signs were false and that it was a manipulation that Hoffman would have done against him.

Hoffman said in a text that, because the situation is at an early stage, he cannot comment much on it.

“My legal team is working on this issue, and it is for this reason that I kindly ask for your understanding to understand that at the moment I cannot make any public statement,” he wrote.

“I promise you that after the first hearing is held, which is established by law to be held on June 16 of the current year, I will be available to give statements.”

BY: Viridiana Martínez