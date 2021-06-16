Héctor Parra arrested He abused his daughter Alexa Parra Hoffman! | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that the famous composer Contemporary Spanish Héctor Parra has recently been stopped of course abuse towards his daughter Alexa Parra Hoffman, who is the product of his relationship with Ginny Hoffman.

That’s right, more than a year after Alexa publicly denounced her father pointing out that she took roles that were very strange, such as sleeping next to her in boxers while she was in her underwear, or asking him to let her know when she left bathing so that he himself could dry his body, it has now transpired that the actor was finally arrested.

That certainly surprised millions of people, which is why this news is in the trends of all media.

The defense of Héctor Parra has just communicated with us […] It seems that 40 minutes ago he was arrested while he was washing his car, ”reported journalist Flor Rubio on the program Venga la Alegría.

On the other hand, on the way in which the composer was arrested, it was announced that the cars arrived with different security elements.

Apparently, according to the information that Héctor Parra’s defense gives us, he was taken to the Oriente Prison, they are waiting for his name to appear on the list of hearings, if so, today he would have to appear on the grid. of practices”.

However, the driver Ricardo Casares added that the defense is not even sure, they used the word of a kidnapping-type method, that is, they don’t even know if it was the authorities.

Flor Rubio announced that the lawyer is waiting for the authorities to notify when the hearing will take place.

According to the information provided by Héctor Parra’s defense, he was taken to the Oriente Prison. They are waiting for your name to appear on the list of hearings. If so, today he would have to appear on the practice grid, “he said.

It should be noted that in an interview for an entertainment magazine, which recovered the program First hand, Ginny Hoffman denounced that the actor Héctor Parra behaved inappropriately with his daughter.

That Hector used to go to the bathroom when my daughter bathed, that when my daughter stayed to sleep at home, he slept with the girl in her boxer shorts; that one day he saw this man indulge himself when my daughter slept in the same bed, and that he kept my daughter’s underwear with her underwear, he had sick attitudes, “he said.

As if it were just months after Alexa Parra’s statements, the actor filed a lawsuit against his wife, Ginny Hoffman, for alleged family violence.

The famous one assured at the time that the accusations of abuse s3xu9l were seconded by his ex-wife to damage his public image.

I am fed up and tired of the situation as such, of this media circus that has been made when it is also based on lies, falsehoods. Some very crude situations, it has been two years like this, plus everything that has implied in my case: the lack of work, the financial issue, the emotional issue, “Hector Parra said in an interview for Ventaneando.

He also added that he is sure that he has no idea of ​​the scope this is having, since he does not believe that what has affected his life with her having come out of his mother’s statements is going through his head.