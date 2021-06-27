Hector Parra accused of doing indecent things with men and boys | INSTAGRAM

As you surely know, there is a controversy around the actor, for an alleged abuse allegedly committed by Hector Parra against his own daughter and it was the very Ginny hoffman who revealed that she did see some very strange behaviors during the time she lived with the father of her daughter Alexa.

It was this past Friday, June 18 in the afternoon that it would be to know the final resolution on Thursday in charge of the actor’s case, who according to the statements of Alexa parra he committed sexual abuse on several occasions from the age of six to fourteen, prompting an investigation into the matter.

Despite the fact that some tests were filtered in which no reality was detected about that fact against her daughter, the actress is once again making public statements against her ex-partner this time during interviews the popular magazine TV and novels, where he remembered the times he observed strange behavior on his part, just at the time when they were living together, ensuring that he even felt the need to run away from there.

The actress, who emerged as a child star alongside Carlitos Espejel, Lucero, Aleks Syntek in “Kiddies”, He assures that the first years of their marriage were a nightmare, since Parra was a man who humiliated anyone even within his home.

She suspected the father of her daughter when she began to see some preferences that were noticeable because she supposedly had encounters with men according to what she said, she even discovered it with real messages saved in her agenda.

He said the following: “On some occasion when they were looking for him for a project and he did not answer on his cell phone, I remembered that in his agenda he had the phone number of the hotel where he was staying and yes, I found the phone, but I also began to see notes and others named after men ”.

The actress’s conclusions indicate that regardless of the mistreatment she carried out and her preferences, she could not continue with him because she knew that he had done very ill things with both men, women and children.

This revelation was surprising because her probable strange attitudes are involved with minors, in addition, the Cryss also denied knowing the reality in other cases but she was sure of what was happening with her daughter when she was a minor

At the end of it all, the actress confessed that the only thing she wanted is for Héctor Parra to apologize for the damage he caused to his daughter, he said the following: “The only thing I would ask him, would beg him, to ask his daughter for forgiveness. Let him accept what he did, because he did it, and ask for forgiveness ”, he concludes.