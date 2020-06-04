The first actor Héctor Ortega dies at 81 years of age He participated in television programs, soap operas and cinema Until now the causes of his death are unknown

The world of entertainment has not yet digested the death of Héctor Suárez when the news is released that the first Mexican actor Héctor Ortega dies at 81, reports the National Association of Interpreters of Mexico (ANDI) on his social networks, According to information published by the Reforma and El Universal news agencies. Lucero and Adal Ramones mourn death.

“The #DirectiveCouncil and the #ANDIMexico Surveillance Committee communicate the sensitive death of the interpreter Héctor Ortega, first actor, director and screenwriter with a recognized track record,” reads the ANDI publication.

“Our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” was the message that was issued.

At the moment, the causes of death and more details about it are unknown.

When reporting that the Mexican actor dies, it was revealed that Héctor Ortega participated in various television programs such as Ashes and Diamonds, The Last Hope and The Hidden Truth; He was also part of the cast of children’s soap operas like Aventuras en el Tiempo and Alegrijes y Rebujos.

His last television appearance was the telenovela Hijas de la Luna, from 2018, and his last work in the cinema was in the film No Eres Tú, Soy Yo, from 2010.

Some celebrities such as Adal Ramones, Eduardo España, Daniel Bisogno and Mauricio Herrera shared their condolences on social networks and said goodbye to the famous person.

Daniel Bisogno wrote: “Rest in peace my uncle, one of the greatest actors that this country gave! My dear Hector Ortega ”.

“With all the pain in my heart I mourn the death of my brother 67 years ago, my dear Hector Ortega. So many experiences together, laughter and a beautiful friendship, I love you brother, QEPD,” said Herrera.

Good soul, talented and great teacher! I enjoyed it every time I had to work with him, but even more, I loved the advice he gave me in life in several difficult episodes that I had to go through. Rest in peace. Great actor, director and friend; Héctor Ortega ”, wrote Ramones.

“I am saddened to learn of the departure of my beloved teacher Héctor Ortega, who directed us many yesterdays ago in William Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice. And whom I met giving classes in workshops on humor. Much loved and admired. RIP. Life flies! ”, Reads the letter from Spain.

Among the comments made after the news that Mexican actor Héctor Ortega dies, another person who also wrote to him was the famous singer Lucero.

“I remember him with so much affection … Great actor with whom I had the good fortune to work, he directed me in our soap opera Chispita. Rest in peace dear Héctor Ortega ”.

Another who expressed his sadness was the actor and comedian Mauricio Castillo: “Another great man, another Héctor, also left at the age of 81, dies Héctor Ortega, an extraordinary film, theater and television actor. Those of us who had the opportunity to see him on stage in the play “The accidental death of an anarchist” was a privilege and a treat. Rest in peace”.

