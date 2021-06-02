Héctor Moreno to nothing to return with a great of Mexican soccer

The Stove Soccer He is at his best and one of the bombs that is cooking is the return of the defender, Hector Moreno, who would have everything ready to go back to mexican soccer, but, I would do it with one of the greats of the Liga MX.

According to the publication of TUDN, Hector Moreno I would have my bags ready to return to mexican soccer and thereby continue his career.

The best of all is that the club he would go to would be the one of Rayados from Monterrey, with this, reinforce the defense after the departure of Nico Sanchez and thus fill its place.

Apparently to Brown he likes the idea of ​​playing with Striped, so it would only be a matter of days to finalize the contract that relates to the northern club.

It is expected that in the coming days more details regarding the return of Brown with Striped to Liga MX.

