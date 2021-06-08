Héctor Moreno is Rayados’ new reinforcement

MEXICO CITY.

Central defender Héctor Moreno, became a new reinforcement of the Rayados de Monterrey, This was confirmed by the club of the ‘Sultana del Norte’ through their social networks, where they also shared the first words of the defender.

They will have a new 100% professional player on and off the court. I will try to represent the colors of Monterrey with the utmost pride and responsibility ”, were Moreno’s first words as a Rayados player.

The last season of the central defender was in the Al-Gharafa club of Qatar, where Monterrey looked for him for the first time when they participated in the 2019 Club World Cup, held in that Middle Eastern country.

Brown He will meet again with Javier Aguirre, with whom he already coincided in the Mexican National Team and who summoned him to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, the first that the 33-year-old central defender played in his career and later they met again at Espanyol de Barcelona.

The defender will join the Rayados de Monterrey after their participation in the Concacaf Gold Cup, which begins on July 10, with the Tricolor, where it is considered by strategist Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, returning to Liga MX 14 years later of your departure.

