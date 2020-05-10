After almost five decades as a radio announcer, Héctor Martínez Serrano, who died this Saturday afternoon at the age of 86, worked until his last days on his morning program on the AM frequency called “Buenos dias”. The news of his departure has taken communicators and journalists by surprise, who learned of his death through a statement from Grupa Radio Centro.

“He was already 17 years old with the program, he was one of those with the highest rating in the company, even though he was on AM, so far we do not know what the reason for his death was, it had been about three or four days since he They hospitalized and well today he passed away, I still listened to his program it seems to me on Monday, everything was sudden, “Guillermo Vázquez, producer of Grupo Radio Centro, told El Universal.

Héctor Martínez was born in Celaya, Guanajuato, on November 17, 1933, he began his career in radio stations such as XEY, Radio Fórmula and XEW. Considered by many to be a great figure on Mexican radio, he is remembered by many for participating in programs such as “El Risametro”, “El Cochinito” and “La Hora del Ranchero”. But it was at XEW, “The Voice of Latin America from Mexico”, where he worked for 30 years, and where when he was broadcasting his program, on September 19, 1985, Jacobo Zabludovsky made the phone call that would become in the transmission-story, of what happened in Mexico City after the earthquake. Also known for being a radio soap opera narrator, most of his shows were always devoted to spreading information or traditional Mexican music. “Buenos Días” is a program that started on November 3, 1982 and where he worked for 17 years, until his death.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.