Hector Lombard challenges Jake Paul: “I know you want to do it”

Since he decided to try his hand at boxing, Jake Paul has not lacked rivals who want to teach him a lessonThe last was Hector Lombard.

The former Bellator middleweight champion took to instagram to make an intriguing offer and wrote:

«Do we do it in bare knuckle fc or do we do it in a Jake Paul boxing match? I know you want to do it, the question is where do you want to do it? I know you want to do it in a boxing match … but Have you got the balls to do it at Bare knuckle FC ??. Where would you like to see it? “

At the moment, Jake Paul is booked to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The fight is scheduled for August 28 on Showtime.

‘The Problem Child’ has given a lot to talk about in his short boxing career. The Ohio native is 3-0, having racked up a triplet of knockout wins against AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson and Ben Askren.

For his part Hector Lombard has made headlines for himself recently. In addition to being a UFC and Pride veteran, the Cuban-Australian has an undefeated 3-0 record since switching to barefoot boxing. On June 18, Lombard won the inaugural BKFC world cruiserweight title.

Having competed in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and Olympic judo, Lombard’s martial arts experience is vast.. Before winning the belt, he even said that his ambition is to fight with machetes before retiring.

At 43, Lombard would be by far the oldest opponent Paul has faced should the fight come to fruition.. However, he is a year younger than Floyd Mayweather, with whom Jake’s older brother, Logan, fought to the draw in an exhibition earlier this month.

