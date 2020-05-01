The transfer of Héctor Herrera to Atlético de Madrid it was complicated. And it is that, during the first part of the season, the Mexican had few minutes under the mandate of ‘Cholo ‘Simeone. However, and before the quarantine stop, ‘H H‘He had made a starting position in midfield until before his injury.

This level shown by the Aztec would have caught the attention of a team from the Premier League. Its about West Ham United, a traditional English football institution that, however, has lived difficult moments in the recent past.

According to information from Independent The Independent ‘, the club in question would seek the sale of some of its footballers with the intention of bringing Héctor Herrera, who recently came out of an injury that sidelined him from the last meetings of the Atlético de Madrid. The same source indicates that the Aztec is one of the first options of the club, which seeks to maintain the category in English football.

Working at 💯 with #Davidsinho for when we have to return 👊🏻By the way it was not in fast motion 😂 pic.twitter.com/aFEVqk2eBC – Héctor Herrera (@HHerreramex) April 21, 2020

It would have been his own David Moyes, coach of the London team, who would have asked for the signing of the midfielder. It should be remembered that the West ham maintains good communication with the Mexican footballer, proof of the above are Guillermo Franco, Pablo Barrera and himself Javier Hernandez, who already know what it is to play in this institution.

Since his arrival at Atlético de Madrid in the middle of last year, Héctor Herrera records an entry and an attendance in 1,185 minutes distributed in 22 clashes.