Héctor Herrera would leave Atlético de Madrid to go to Valencia

Just the day of the debut of Mexico against Trinidad and Tobago in the 2021 Gold Cup, the future of the Mexican midfielder, Hector Herrera, could change drastically in the current transfer market, as the player has been put as a candidate to leave Atlético de Madrid to reinforce the Valencia of the League of Spain.

According to information revealed by the Tribuna VFC portal, the technician of the Valencia, José Bordalás He would have expressly requested the signing of Zorro Herrera for the following season where the orange team will fight to return to the fore in the First Division.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Ignacia Michelson teaches more with a daring red string swimsuit

Herrera has one year left on his contract with Atlético de Madrid, a club with which he signed a couple of season ago and managed to win in his second year as a mattress player, participating in a few minutes due to some injuries and his contagion to the virus.

It should be remembered that one of the objectives of Atlético de Madrid for the following season is the renewal of the midfield in its squad, so the departure of Herrera would be a good business for Madrid, as it would generate income with the departure of a footballer who does not It represented no expense when he arrived as a free agent.

Atlético de Madrid has an overcrowded midfielder position in its squad for the following season, with names like Marcos Llorente, Koke, Saúl Ñiguez, Thomas Lemar, Kondogbi and Herrera himself.

Herrera is valued at 7 million euros according to Transfermarkt, in addition to having a European passport, an issue that would facilitate his arrival with the orange farmers.

The possible signing of Herrera would be a radical change of air, because if he aspired to play the Champions League, the Mexican would be fighting to position the team in European positions and get away from relegation problems.

Also read: Gold Cup 2021: Héctor Herrera launches a message to the fans prior to the debut of Mexico vs T&T

VISIT OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL TO ENJOY OUR CONTENT