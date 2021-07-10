Héctor Herrera launches a message to the fans prior to the debut of Mexico vs T&T

The midfielder of Atlético de Madrid and the Mexican Soccer Team, Hector Herrera, did not hesitate to accept that the TRI begins tonight before Trinidad and Tobago a path that should have no other destination than the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup championship, as it is an obligation to take the title of the area.

At a press conference prior to the game against the Caribbean, Herrera accepted that there has always been an internal demand in the Mexican team to win this and any championship they dispute, so they are already used to the criticism that a ‘failure’ can bring.

“We have always had a demand. Obligation to win, too. The truth is that every tournament we play we want to win and we are not thinking about what they will say. If we win, nothing happens and if we lose, the criticism comes.”

“There is always criticism and that is the least important. The most important thing is to focus on the start of the tournament and go step by step to go for the goal “, launched the HH.

Herrera took time to talk about Mexico’s main rival in this Gold Cup: the United States, a team that has not brought its stars to this competition, presenting an alternate team, full of players who play in the MLS.

“You have to respect the decisions they make. We are not thinking if they come with the best or with the MLS base, our goal is the same regardless of who they are.

Regarding the last minute change in Group A, where Guatemala will participate instead of Curaçao, Herrera was surprised by the situation of the Caribbean people, although he said he was calm about the health environment that surrounds the Mexican National Team. }

“The truth is that I just found out right now that I arrived at the press conference, I suppose that the group is calm because the problem is not in our team. We will have to wait to see what is solved or what is going to be done.”

Mexico will debut today in the Gold Cup in Group A, where Trinidad and Tobago, El Salvador and Guatemala will also be installed.

