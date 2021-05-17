Héctor Herrera launches a message for his teammates after Atlético’s triumph against Osasuna

The Mexican Hector Herrera of Atlético de Madrid in the Spanish league, launched a message through his social networks after the triumph of his team against the Osasuna, which puts them within a title win this season.

One more and the dream will come true !!! Come on! One more step brothers !! “, was the message of Héctor Herrera in his social networks.

The Azteca midfielder launched this message through his social networks, accompanied by some photographs with his teammates, celebrating the agonizing victory they rescued on this day 37, which places them at a championship win.

This would be another title for Héctor Herrera due to his time in the European leagues, where he previously established himself as league and cup champion with the Porto team in Portuguese football.

