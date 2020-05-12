▲ With a strict security protocol, the meringue staff returned to practice yesterday after solving the detection tests for the new coronavirus.Photo @Real Madrid

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday May 12, 2020

Madrid. The Mexican midfielder Héctor Herrera, from Atlético de Madrid, was happy to train again on the field, which he considered an example that things are improving after the strict confinement that Spain suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There is a lot of happiness because in the end what we like most is to play ball and one way we can do it is by training, Herrera said in a video broadcast by his club.

I am also happy (…) because step by step we are going to return to normality, that which is so desired, he added.

Atlético de Madrid, who after passing the coronavirus tests last week began training on Saturday, continued to exercise this Monday following a strict sanitary protocol with individual practices and a maximum of six footballers on the field.

Without Brazil’s Renan Lodi, who tested positive last week, the players underwent a temperature check upon arrival at the training center. They are back on the grass after two months of confinement in which they continued working at home.

What we did during these 50 days was quite good, we had a strong enough training for when we returned, so that it was not so difficult to adapt to soccer, Herrera said.

Obviously, in spaces as small as at home you cannot have the contact we have here with the ball, but personally, I feel quite good and I think it is all thanks to the work we have done at home in a very difficult situation, concluded.

Meanwhile, the Real Madrid staff also returned to training on Monday under strict security protocol, after solving the detection tests for the new SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus.

After two months of pause due to the pandemic and with the guidance of their coach, the French Zinedine Zidane, the meringues practiced in the sports city of Valdebebas and started the machinery for the possible return of the 2019-2020 season, which, according to the League, could occur on June 12.

Divided into two shifts and on various playing fields, the Real Madrid footballers carry out their first individual exercises with and without the ball, the white team reported on their social networks, where they published several photographs of their athletes in action.

