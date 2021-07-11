Héctor Herrera exploded against the Gold Cup arbitration

The Mexican National Team drew goalless in its debut in the Gold Cup against Trinidad and Tobago, in a match where El Tri had many opportunities and was also damaged by arbitration.

For the midfielder of Atletico Madrid, Héctor Herrera, the game would have been different, if the referee, Ricardo Montero, had done his job well, this after not signaling the penalty on Hirving “Chucky” Lozano.

“What has to happen for it to be a penalty, it is a very clear play that in my opinion is a penalty,” HH wondered at the end of the game.

“A game that we dominate the 90 minutes, that we generate many scoring opportunities, but the matches are not won with opportunities, but with goals, we were not fine, we failed to close the clamp, from the beginning I believe that the referee conditioned that part because if he scores the penalty, the game would have been another, “he added.

The Atlético de Madrid player revealed that within the Tricolor team there is no concern about the lack of a goal shown against the Trinidadians.

“You have to be calm because the team fought and worked the 90 minutes and tomorrow the goals will appear,” Herrera said.

