Héctor Hernández baseball baseball player pitcher Guerreros de Oaxaca players 2021 Mexican League movements news

The baseball club board Warriors from Oaxaca, officially announces the arrival of the Puerto Rican pitcher Hector Hernandez, who in the last Caribbean Series, shone on the hill of shooting when representing his country in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, for the season 2021 of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB).

Hector Hernandez The 30-year-old will be the fourth foreigner confirmed by the Oaxaca Warriors organization this season. 2021 of the LMB; the left-hander has 12 years of experience in the United States with branches of Major League teams; In 2009, he was signed by the St. Louis Cardinals organization at age 18.

The one born in Río Piedras, Puerto Rico, has an adequate repertoire to be able to pitch in Oaxaca, since he is a pitcher who has different pitches that could help the team in the 2021 season; Hernández will seek to be an important piece in the rotation that manager Erik Rodríguez may have.

In the last Caribbean Series held in Mazatlán; the southpaw had two appearances on the shooting hill, where he earned a victory with a microscopic 0.90 ERA on earned runs; He threw a total of 10 innings, where he only allowed 4 hits, just one run and struck out a total of 12 opponents.

In the franchise history of the Warriors from Oaxaca, Hector Hernandez He will become the 16th Puerto Rican to defend the war camisole.

Hector Hernandez will be reporting from the first days to the training of the war tribe, which will begin on April 19, 2021 at the facilities of the Alfredo Harp Helú Academy.

Data sheet

Name: Hector Hernandez

Place of birth: Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico

Date of birth: February 20, 1991

T / B: Z / A

Weight: 86 kg.

Height: 1.85 cm

Position: Pitcher

With information and image of Gerardo Salazar Franco (Warriors from Oaxaca).