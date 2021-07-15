Héctor Bellerín chosen for the Inter band

07/14/2021 at 5:39 PM CEST

Paula B. Navarro

With the departure of Achraf hakimi at Paris Saint-Germain Inter have had to look for a substitute for their right wing. Hector Bellerín He was the player who sounded the most to fill the void left by the Moroccan player and everything points to the Spanish I would have already spoken to Arsenal about your contract.

According to Gazzeta dello Sport, Héctor Bellerín and Inter would already have an agreement so that the player would end up being a player in Milan. The neroazzurri have presented the Spanish player with a 5-year offer at 3.5 million plus bonuses who would have managed to convince him, but now it is the most difficult task that is to convince Arsenal, because they do not see with good eyes the departure of Bellerín.

The 26-year-old right-back has contract until June 2023 in London and arrived from the Barcelona youth team in July 2011. Since arriving he has played 239 games, contributing nine goals and 29 assists in the process.

The idea of ​​Arsenal is that the player is a transfer that is close to 20 million euros while Inter tries to negotiate by way of assignment with purchase option. Faced with the option proposed by the Italian club, Arsenal have already made clear their “not dry enough“according to this Italian newspaper.

Despite this, Inter is very optimistic to sign with Bellarín but in case their first option has not just closed, they have preferred to have a plan B, C and even a D with the players Denzel Dumfries (PSV), Zappacosta (Chelsea) or Nahuel Molina (Udinese), who would be your other options.