Héctor Astudillogovernor of Warrior, made a videoconference with mayors and jurisdictional heads of the state whom he asked to work to reduce the mobility.

The virtual meeting was held as part of the review of the COVID-19 action plan as well as that of fertilizer, filters and sanitary protocols in handling of deaths by coronavirus in the state.

During the meeting, the Guerrero President He called to follow the health instructions and stay home.

“It is urgent decrease mobility, the governor is asking you, in the most attentive way, that among all of us we can make it decrease that people are on the street, that people are in the possibility of contagion, “he said.

Astudillo He indicated that members of his cabinet are deployed in the seven regions of the state in order to promptly follow up on actions to combat the COVID-19.

He also instructed his staff to support the municipalities to verify the input supply in hospitals so that this type of situation does not appear.

“We will be very attentive to everything that happens every day, take good care of yourselves, let’s help each other together to face this serious problem of the pandemic of coronavirus“He concluded.

So far, in Guerrero, they have 344 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 52 deaths from said disease.

