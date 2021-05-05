It will not be until 2023 that we will see Raphael pessoa fight a fight over the octagon. That is if they don’t fire him sooner.

The Heavyweight has received a second suspension from USED. This was announced by the anti-doping agency on Monday.

The two-year suspension is due to a positive for hydrochlorothiazide discovered in tests collected out of competition on February 9, 15, 16, and March 3.

USADA also reported that the fighter purposely evaded sample collection on January 25 and 28, which resulted in the two-year ban.

Pessoa, 32, holds a 1 – 2 record over the Octagon, racking up losses to Tanner boser Y Ciryl Gane.

The Brazilian will be eligible to compete again in February 2023.

