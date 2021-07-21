Heavyweight main event matchup and return of Colombian Alejandra Lara at Bellator 265 on August 20

THE ANGELS – This Tuesday, BELLATOR officials confirmed that the Bellator 265 main event will put two powerful heavyweights head to head when Cheick kongo (11-30-2) and Sergei Kharitonov (32-8) are measured in the Pentagon Sanford from Sioux Falls, South Dakota live and direct on Friday, August 29 by SHOWTIME at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The card also features the confirmed contest between two top featherweights as No. 3. Adam Borics (17-1) and No. 4 Jay-jay wilson (8-0) for the right to face the winner of the BELLATOR World Featherweight Grand Prix Final between Patrick “Pitbull” (32-4) and AJ McKee (17-0), which will take place on Saturday, July 31.

Tickets for the event will go on sale this Thursday at 10 am CT and will be available through the Sanford Pentagon Box Office and Ticketmaster.

The preliminary portion of BELLATOR MMA 265: Kongo vs. Kharitonov currently features a high-caliber flyweight fight between Colombian No. 5 in the ranking Alejandra Lara (9-4) before DeAnna Bennett (10-7-1) and will begin at 6:00 pm ET / 3: 00 pm PT broadcast live through the channels of Youtube from BELLATOR MMA Y SHOWTIME Sports and by Pluto TV. Additional preliminary fights will be announced in the near future.

No. 3 in the ranking Cheick kongo He has an impressive 30-11-2, 1 NC mark in MMA and will be in action for the first time since he headlined the first major event in the history of mixed martial arts in France in October last year. The former kickboxer continues to be an opponent to be feared and boasts the best heavyweight records in BELLATOR’s history in terms of fights contested (16) and victories (12). The Parisian boasts triumphs against notorious high-profile rivals such as Vitaly Minakov, Mirko Cro Cop, Antoni Hardonk and Matt Mitrione, but he goes in search of more glory and to get the gold in Bellator.

“The Paratrooper,” Kharitonov he owns his own remarkable record in mixed martial arts. The Russian has triumphed over some of the sport’s biggest names like Fabricio Werdum, Andrei Arlovski, Pedro Rizzo, Murilo “Ninja” Rua, Matt Mitrione, and Alistair Overeem. Now inspired by two championship victories on the regional circuit, Kharitonov returns to the cage of Bellator intending to move up the heavyweight rankings and establish himself as a contender for the title of Bellator.

Adam “The Kid” Borics he has won 17 of 18 fights to begin his pro career, rebounding from his only loss with three wins in a row. He trains in the gym of MMA called South Sanford Florida and has established himself as a real threat to anyone by ranking third in the 145-pound division.

The New Zealander Wilson He is yet to be defeated in his eight professional fights, and has managed to prevail in style by racking up six finishes in those eight contests. After defeating Tywan claxton by split decision, Wilson violently knocked out Sergio DeBari, and then viciously detained Pedro Carvalho in April. The fighter Kiwi he will seek to secure a great victory over Borics and then fight for the world title.

Alejandra Lara is from Medellin Colombia and had won two consecutive fights against Taylor turner by TKO and to Veta Arteaga by unanimous decision in August and December 2019 respectively before losing by split decision to Kana watanabe in April of this year. The veteran of BELLATOR has prevailed by knockout or submission in seven of his nine career victories and will fight for the sixth time, all of them in a row, in USA.

BELLATOR MMA 265 Main Card: Kongo vs. Kharitonov:

SHOWTIME

Friday, August 30 – 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Heavyweight Main Event: # 3-Cheick kongo (11-30-2) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (32-8)

Fight for Number 1 Featherweight Contender Status: # 3-Adam Borics (17-1) vs. #4-Jay-jay wilson (8-0)

Preliminary Billboard:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel | Pluto TV

6:00 pm ET / 3: 00 pm PT

Featherweight Fight: # 5-Alejandra Lara (9-4) vs. DeAnna Bennett (10-7-1)

