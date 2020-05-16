The presentation of the group scheduled for May 30 at the Centennial Coliseum, has changed for October 17 The adjustment of the date is due to the health contingency that exists in Mexico before the registered cases of coronavirus.

The places and tickets purchased will be respected for this new date, it will not be necessary to change them. Ticket sales will continue through Boletea. Only 600 seats are available. In addition to Heavy, Lalo Mora, Lorenzo de Monteclaro and Los Cadetes de Linares de Rosendo Cantú will appear.

Jorge Mata, director of Showcase Entertainment, the company that will bring the event, told . that the show is about to achieve the coveted sold out.

“There are only 600 tickets left, do not miss out on this great concert. Due to the contingency, it moved to October 17. Health comes first, so we had better wait and get ready to witness a great show in October, “said Mata.

Grupo Pesado was born in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, in 1993; its creators Beto Zapata and Pepe Elizondo decide to form this group, being fans of the music of their native land: the norteña.

Convinced that theirs was to record with this musical style, little by little they impress upon their proposal the northern rhythms that have characterized them forever, and the sounds of the accordion that Beto Zapata plays as a child.

In each album, the Monterrey quintet includes some innovative element such as mixes of northern music with Latin rhythms, with accordion, sixth bass and drums. These sounds have made the perfect combination with the nuance of their vocalist’s voice, achieving a modern, fresh and very northern concept.

With several record productions to their credit and countless Gold and Platinum Records, Beto, Pepe, Luis Mario, Toño and Julio, have managed to position themselves since 1993 at the top of the popularity charts in the Mexican Republic, mainly in the area North, with successes such as Love came, Help me, I hope you die and How I do.

