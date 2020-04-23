More than 100,000 homes from Texas to Mississippi were without power Thursday amid the storm

United States.- Heavy storms swept Mississippi on Thursday after hitting parts of Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana, where they caused five deaths, including a worker whose body was found half a kilometer from the factory where he worked.

The official lacked other information about the victim.

The worker was found dead in the Marshall County of Oklahoma At about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, local emergency chief Donny Raley reported.

The worker’s body was found about a quarter-mile (400 meters) from J&I Manufacturing, the mobile home factory where he worked, reported Marshall County Emergency Chief Robert Chaney. The official lacked other information about the victim.

At least three people died after an alleged tornado hit southeast Texas At about 6 p.m. Wednesday near Onalaska, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Houston, the Polk County Emergency Management System said in a statement. The storm veered east through Seven Oaks and caused severe damage to homes and other structures, said Carrie Miller, spokeswoman for local judge Sydney Murphy.

No information was immediately given on how those people died.

A woman lost her life to bad weather on a bridge in Woodworth, Louisiana, 24 kilometers (15 miles) south of Alexandria, local police reported on KALB-TV. He did not give details of how he died.

The Louisiana State University campus in Alexandria suffered some damage from the storm.

“All residents are safe. There was damage to the DeWitt Livestock building and a vehicle overturned,” the study house tweeted. The building also ran out of electricity.

The Clarion Ledger newspaper reported that several storms hit Mississippi on Thursday morning and that there was a possibility of tornadoes, floods and gales.

The storms shifted to southwest Mississippi Wednesday night and radar was a tornado, the Ledger said. There were currently no reports of casualties or damages in Mississippi.

A team from the National Weather Service was heading to the area to try to confirm the presence of tornadoes.