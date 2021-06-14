Heavy rains will continue in much of the country: SMN

MEXICO CITY

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported that for this Monday, June 14, it will continue to rain in much of the Mexican territory.

The Conagua-dependent body also highlighted that there are two low-pressure zones with probability for cyclonic development, the first in the Pacific Ocean, and the second in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Both systems cause a strong influx of moisture from these coasts to the south, southeast, east and center of the national territory, in combination with a low pressure channel extended along the Sierra Madre Occidental and with superior atmospheric instability, will generate heavy rains at punctual intense, accompanied by electric shocks and possible hailstorms ”, he explained.

Likewise, the hot to very hot afternoon environment will remain over entities in the northwest, west, north and northeast of Mexico, with maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 ° C in areas of Baja California and Sonora.

Intense rains with punctual torrential rains (150. 1 to 250.0 mm): Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Very heavy rains with intense punctual rains (75. 1 to 150.0 mm): Puebla, Chiapas and Tabasco.

Heavy rains with very strong punctual rains (50.1 to 75.0 mm): Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Hidalgo, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Intervals of showers with strong punctual rains (25.1 to 50.0 mm): San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Mexico City and Yucatán.

Showers intervals (5.1 to 25.0 mm): Sinaloa, Durango, Tamaulipas and Guanajuato.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5.0 mm): Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Zacatecas and Aguascalientes.

Possibility for hail fall: Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos and Quintana Roo.

Possibility of electrical storms: Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Durango, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Puebla, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz , Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

The SMN asked the population to take extreme precautions and remain attentive to Civil Protection notices.

#Rains will persist in the 16 mayoralties of the #CDMX and in different regions of # EdoMéx. Caution for floods and puddles!

