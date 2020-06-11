Mexico.- The forecast for this Thursday is very heavy to intense rains in Chiapas, Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí and Veracruz.

From strong to very strong in Campeche, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Tabasco and Tamaulipas; punctual forts in Mexico City, Coahuila, Colima, Durango, the State of Mexico, Guerrero, Jalisco, Morelos, Nuevo León, Quintana Roo, Tlaxcala and Yucatán.

Intervals of showers for Nayarit and Sinaloa, as well as isolated rains in Aguascalientes and Zacatecas.

Said conditions will be caused by the Cold Front Number 67 that will extend from the northeast of the Gulf of Mexico to the east of Mexico, a low pressure channel over the north, west and center of the national territory, and Tropical Wave Number 3 south of Chiapas.

The rains will present with electric shocks, gusts of wind during the passage of storms and possible hail.

Air mass will drive cold front

In turn, the air mass that drives the cold front will cause a drop in temperature in the north, northeast and east of the country, in addition to north component winds with gusts of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour (km / h) on the coast. from Veracruz, and from 70 to 80 km / h in the Gulf and Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

Winds with gusts of 50 to 60 km / h are also expected for Aguascalientes, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas.

For this morning, minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 degrees Celsius are forecast in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango.

A high pressure circulation in the middle levels of the atmosphere will maintain maximum temperatures above 40 degrees in 10 entities in the country, with maximum values ​​that could exceed 45 degrees in Baja California, Chihuahua, Sinaloa and Sonora.

For the Valley of Mexico, it is predicted a medium cloudy to cloudy sky, with the possibility of showers to heavy occasional showers in the afternoon in Mexico City and the State of Mexico, as well as north and northeast winds of 10 to 25 km / h with gusts of 40 km / h.

