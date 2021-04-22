Heavy rains in Spain leave a spectacular hailstorm in several inland regions

A dozen provinces are on Thursday on a yellow warning (risk) due to rains and storms, according to the prediction of the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

Specifically, in the provinces of Almería, Albacete, Cuenca, Murcia, Alicante and Valencia warnings have been activated for both rain and storms, while in Castellón the warning for rains has been decreed and in Granada and Jaén for storms.

The arrival of the storm Lola will break from this Friday the streak without low pressure cyclones, giving rise to “an episode of general rainfall in most of the peninsula” that will last until next Monday.

These are some of the images that the rainfall has left: