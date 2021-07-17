heavy rains and possible flooding in several areas of the US

USA. After Elsa affect on USA again around 44 million people are under surveillance for possible floods in the areas of Cleveland, New York, Boston and Philadelphia, according to him National Metereological Service.

According to the center, thunderstorms are expected that would increase up to 100 millimeters the sea level. The heavy rains of this Monday will add to the precipitations of the tropical storm Elsa, which will cause a saturation in the soil due to the powerful rains of last week.

The Weather Forecast Center said the floods will be concentrated in the city of New York between the afternoon and night of this Monday, where there is a risk of level 3 of 4 of flash floods.

Along with the rainsThere is also a severe climate threat in much of the Northeast. Cities like New York, Newark and Philadelphia are at a level 2 out of 5 risk of severe storms, according to him Storm Prediction Center.

Miami flood alert

Recently the National Metereological Service warned that there were great possibilities of flooding in sectors of Miami What: Miami-Dade, Miami beach Y Surfside, that is to say some 360,000 people would be in danger.

By this Monday they have already fallen between 50 and 75 millimeters of rain and they may fall between 50 and 75 millimeters more for the next two hours. Storms could also produce gusts of wind and jets of water. There was recently a report of a 69.2 km / h wind gust near Miami Beach.

Unbearable temperatures in the United States

This new heat wave It comes less than three weeks after another suffered at the end of June, during which record temperatures were recorded for three consecutive days.

The number of deaths caused by that first wave is still unknown, but is estimated at several hundred. In western USA, from the Pacific coast to the area of ​​the Rocky Mountains, the population suffered scorching temperatures weekend.

“More of 30 million people remain under extreme heat alerts or heat warnings, ”said the United States National Weather Service (NWS), warning of possible spikes of up to 52-54 ° C in the death Valley, on California.

After Storm Elsa, rains and floods have been reported in several areas of the US

