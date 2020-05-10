A low pressure channel in the interior of the country will cause heavy showers and punctual rains in the north and center of the national territory

By: Web Writing

For today, the National Meteorological Service reported that front No. 60 will extend over the east, south and southeast of Mexico, including the Yucatan Peninsula, where it will originate rains accompanied by electric shocks, hailstorms, strong gusts of wind and the possible formation of waterspouts in marine areas. The air mass that drives the system will cause a slight decrease in the maximum temperatures in the north, northeast and east of the country, in addition to wind Component north with gusts of 50 to 70 km / h in the Isthmus and the Gulf of Tehuantepec.

A low pressure channel in the interior of the country will cause showers and rains strong punctuals in the north and center of the national territory.

Finally, temperatures above 35 ° C will be maintained in 16 entities of the national territory.

Precipitation forecast for today May 10, 2020:

Showers very strong at intense points (75 to 150 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hail and strong gusts of wind during storms: Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

Showers strong to very strong points (50 to 75 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hail and strong gusts of wind during storms: Querétaro, Hidalgo and Tabasco.

Showers with rains strong points (25 to 50 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hail and strong gusts of wind during storms: Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas and Estado de Mexico.

Intervals of showers (5.1 to 25 liters per square meter) accompanied by electric shocks, hail and strong gusts of wind during storms: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Tlaxcala, Morelos and Ciudad de Mexico.

Showers isolated (0.1 to 5.0 liters per square meter): Durango, Michoacán and Guerrero.