Heavy Metal will be the new mobile game from the creators of Pokémon GO

Niantic has been talking to Hasbro, the owner of the rights to the Transformers saga, for about eight years to launch an Optimus Prime and company game with Augmented Reality.

Pokémon GO is, without a doubt, one of the most successful mobile platform games of recent years along with Call of Duty: Mobile and PUBG Mobile. Now, the creators of this title have just announced the launch of a new mobile game called Transformers: Heavy Metal, based on the classic Autobots and Decepticons franchise.

This will be the new Niantic game

As we can read in Bloomberg Niantic, the company behind the Pokémon GO franchise, has just launched a new game for mobile platforms with Augmented Reality called Transformers: Heavy Metal.

To do this, Niantic has been in talks with Hasbro for about eight years, the toy maker that owns the rights to the Transformers franchise, to develop a video game of this saga for mobile platforms adapted for Augmented Reality.

In this sense, John Hanke, CEO of Niantic, has stated the following regarding his new game:

“It is almost as if it was designed for augmented reality. This is not a battle on a distant planet in a galaxy far, far away. These are giant robots that come to Earth and have battles in the middle of Los Angeles. For us, the giant robots that roam the real world are too good to pass up. “

The dynamics of Transformers: Heavy Metal will be very similar to that of Pokémon GO, in which groups of players will fight digital robots and Niantic has already announced that it will start try a shortened version of the game, in which the robots will appear against a static background instead of appearing to exist in the real world, with a limited pool of players in New Zealand this month.

In addition to the release of this new mobile game, Niantic has announced that it is building an Augmented Reality platform to provide other developers with the necessary technology to create games and applications and, in fact, last month it already launched a toolkit which are being tested by several hundred independent developers.

The San Francisco-based developer company is also working with Qualcomm on the design of some augmented reality glasses, although, for the moment, the company still has not decided whether to market them or not.

