Heavy falls at Lufthansa: Thiele family sells more than half of their stake

Lufthansa has sunk 6.09%, to 10.21 euros, after the Thiele family, its second largest shareholder, has sold more than half of its stake after the death of Heinz Hermann Thiele.

According to Reuters, KB Holding GmbH, the investment vehicle of the Thiele family, sold 33 million of its 60 million shares, at a placement price of 9.80 euros per share.

The placement price represents a discount of around 10% compared to the closing price of this Thursday, of 10.8680 euros, and makes the sale have a value of 323.4 million euros.

Heinz Hermann Thiele, majority owner of the German braking system manufacturer Knorr-Bremse, passed away in February at the age of 79.

Thiele had acquired a significant stake in Lufthansa and became a highly visible public figure last year, being introduced as the main obstacle to the state bailout that the airline needed to survive the coronavirus crisis.