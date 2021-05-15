Heating up Engines: tolls will hit the roads in 2024

Warming up roads

Listen wherever you want the latest podcast from Heating up motors, in which we review in a quick and enjoyable way the most interesting that we have known in the panorama of cars and motorcycles.

This time we tell you everything that is known about the new highway toll, which will enter into force in 2024 and it will touch the pocket and in what way to all drivers.

Also from the Honda NC750X, a very practical motorcycle with interesting improvements. And we will reveal the next one to you Volkswagen multivan, which we will be able to drive at the end of this year.

Do not miss do not miss these news!

