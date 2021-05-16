Heating Engines: we tell you how the Dacia Spring is doing

This week we bring you in Heating up motors some of the hottest engine topics for you to hear where and when you want.

Do you think that an electric car is always very expensive? To deny it comes the Dacia spring, an SUV with an urban approach that has already become the cheapest electric model on the market. We also reveal that Renault you are going to start limiting the top speed of your cars. When and what that maximum speed will be is something that we tell you in our podcast.

And we will end with the BMW R1250 RT, updated to continue being the route par excellence.

Hit play and don’t miss anything!

