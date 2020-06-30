Heath Slater had been in WWE for a long time, but his stint with the company ended in April of this year when he was fired along with other WWE Superstars.

However, like many of his fellow former WWE superstars, Slater is now on the radar of several major companies. Slater went to his Twitter to post a great video about his wrestling future.

Heath Slater would go to Impact Wrestling after being fired by WWE

Slater posted a video of him working on an elliptical with the text “July 18 coming soon” flashing on the screen. The 5-second video caption read “Beware of Hell.”

Watch the hell out. pic.twitter.com/JsRjpzEW5y – HEATHXXII (@HEATHXXII) June 30, 2020

For those who don’t know, July 18 is Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary pay-per-view date. The promotion has been showing bullets of released WWE Superstars and prompting their arrival in the impact zone.

Slater might not be the only one heading to Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary. A few weeks ago, early EC3 music was heard after Moose’s TNA heavyweight world title defense against Hernandez.

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson also have “incredibly strong” deals on the table with Impact.

If all of these men come together at Impact Wrestling, the pro wrestling landscape could truly change.

